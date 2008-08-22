Question of the Day: Would You Prefer a Bidet Over a Regular Toilet Setup?

For some reason, bidets have yet to catch on in a big way here in the States. It can be expensive, it takes up space and it may have an effeminate vibe to it, but let me tell you—there ain't nothin' wrong with a good butt washing now and then. Besides, billions of foreigners love it—they can't all be wrong. But what about you? Would you / do you prefer a bidet over a regular toilet?

