Question of the Day: What's Your Ringtone?

The noise your phone emits when someone's trying to get a hold of you is a deeply personal thing. Our intern Dan likes to be shamed into answering his phone as quickly as possible—when his phone shrieked "EVERYBODY DANCE NOW!" at the office, everyone laughed and he ran into the corner to take his call, post-haste. I prefer the vibes, for discretion, though I've got a sweet Tokyo Police Club ringtone as a noisy backup since I hate every phone's stock ringers. So, how does your phone get your attention?

Maximum PC has a list of 10 must-have ringtones for geeks, if your tones need a nerd-flavored refresh (via Major Nelson).