Question of the Day: What's Your Most Expensive, Dumbest Gadget Oops?

To many of us, our gadgets are like our babies: we bring them everywhere, they're expensive, and we would go to great lengths to protect them. But just like babies, sometimes gadgets get dropped. The results are often tragic, and the guilt crippling. Maybe you haven't drenched your new US$1600 keyboard in coffee, but have you accidentally plunked your BlackBerry in a urinal? Put your iPod through the wash? Has your adorable puppy destroyed your new laptop in a territorial gesture? What's your worst, your most embarrassing, your most expensive or just your most ridiculous "oh, shit" gadget moment?