Question of the Day: Is Your Flat Panel TV Wall-Mounted Or On a Stand?

Obviously, one of the biggest advantages to owning a flat panel TV is that it is usually light enough and thin enough to be wall-mounted. It reduces clutter and it makes the TV less of an eyesore when it is placed in a tastefully decorated room. For those reasons, I prefer a wall-mounted TV over one that is mounted on a stand, but its not something that everyone is set up for. So, I am curious to know whether your main flat panel TV is wall-mounted, on a stand or tucked away in some sort of media cabinet.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.