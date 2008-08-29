Question of the Day: How Fast Can You Type? (Test Yourself)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With all of that time spent on the computer, I would imagine that most of you can type at a pretty good clip. Back in elementary school I managed a personal best of 88 WPM (Not that great, but I still had to cheat by working over the same paragraph for an hour or so *shhhhh*). Anyway, I'm curious to know what the average is, so pick the closest figure to your WPM score in the poll after the break. If you don't know your WPM, take this typing test to find out (set on default: 1 min, Zebra, WPM). Make sure to enter in your net speed figure.

