Question of the Day: Do You Use Your Mobile Phone on the Toilet?

The way I see it, the laptop bathroom question requires... nay, demands further investigation. You may have never thought about it before, but the relationship between the bathroom and gadgets brings up a whole mess of questions about habits and etiquette that simply must be explored. I mean, who needs magazines when you have a web capable device sitting in your pocket? That having been said, I have to ask: Do you use your mobile phone on the toilet?

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.

