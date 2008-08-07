Question of the Day: Do You Use Your Mobile Phone on the Toilet?

The way I see it, the laptop bathroom question requires... nay, demands further investigation. You may have never thought about it before, but the relationship between the bathroom and gadgets brings up a whole mess of questions about habits and etiquette that simply must be explored. I mean, who needs magazines when you have a web capable device sitting in your pocket? That having been said, I have to ask: Do you use your mobile phone on the toilet?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.