Question of the Day: Do You Use an Alarm Clock or Your Mobile Phone to Wake Up?

As my mobile phone chimed early this morning, I thought to myself in a groggy haze whether or not the majority of people out there have ditched the trusty alarm clock in favour of the mobile phone alarm. After all, we already know that the mobile phone has taken a big bite out of the wristwatch market, and it only seems logical that a similar phenomenon is occurring with alarm clocks as well. So, the question is: do you use an alarm clock, your mobile phone, or something else entirely to wake up in the morning?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.