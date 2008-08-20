Question of the Day: Do You Prefer an Electric or Manual Toothbrush?

After investigating the debate between electric and manual shavers yesterday, I thought it might be a good idea to dig a little deeper into the topic of hygiene gadgets. In the previous poll, manual shavers have a commanding lead with over 40% of the vote—but I am curious to see if the same holds true for manual toothbrushes. So, the question is simple: do you prefer an electric or manual toothbrush?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.