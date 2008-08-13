Question of the Day: Do You Consider Yourself a Fanboy?

The word fanboy gets thrown around a lot these days—so much so that Webster's decided to officially incorporate the term into the English language. Generally speaking, when referring to someone as a fanboy it is intended to be derogatory—but the bottom line is that Fanboyism is the root of all great nerdy debates. So, it is time to take a hard, honest look at yourself. Are you a fanboy? If so, what kind of fanboy are you? And if this poll turns out skewed heavily towards no, there are a whole lot of liars out there.

