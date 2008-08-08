Question of the Day: Are 'Unhackable' Systems a Fantasy?

There has been a lot of news lately about piracy and hacking—including the ongoing saga of Terry Childs, the nutcase who hijacked San Francisco's computer network, the trouble with e-passports, California's vulnerable Fastrack toll system, and Brazilian software pirates. But this is nothing new. We are always hearing about the next "unhackable" system only to point and laugh when some 13 year old takes it out 24 hours after launch. It's not like companies will stop trying to keep hackers out, but are their efforts futile? In other words, is a truly unhackable system nothing more than a pipe dream?

