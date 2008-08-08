How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Question of the Day: Are 'Unhackable' Systems a Fantasy?

There has been a lot of news lately about piracy and hacking—including the ongoing saga of Terry Childs, the nutcase who hijacked San Francisco's computer network, the trouble with e-passports, California's vulnerable Fastrack toll system, and Brazilian software pirates. But this is nothing new. We are always hearing about the next "unhackable" system only to point and laugh when some 13 year old takes it out 24 hours after launch. It's not like companies will stop trying to keep hackers out, but are their efforts futile? In other words, is a truly unhackable system nothing more than a pipe dream?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
google-chrome microsoft-edge mozilla-firefox online opera safari web web-browsers

How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch

Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles