Qingbar iPod Projector Puts Sub-Par Images On Upright Tray Tables

Qingbar probably hopes that its MP101 Mini Projector for the iPod/iPhone gets picked up en masse by business travellers looking to turn their seat backs into mini-movie theatres, but we think the image quality might deter all but the blindest travellers from abandoning their tiny screens. According to the specs and the image below, what you're going to get with this portable projector is a 5W LED (with a lumens of 10-15), a 20,000 hour lamp life, and projected image from 15″ to 27″. It's neat, but with no price the "sub par" headline stays put.

[Honla via GadgetGrid]