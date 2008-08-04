P.U. Smelly Board Game Begs for an Adult Version

Sure, the kids will have a blast filling their nostrils with various scents while playing PU: The Guessing Game Of Smells, but what about the grown ups? Where is our late-night olfactory adventure, made physical by a US$28 game board? While the kids search for the mischievous skunk in P.U., using their noses to hunt for clues, what are we adults going to do to pass the time? These are the things I need to know. Meanwhile, I'll be playing P.U., by myself, trying to guess which cards are peppermint, burnt rubber, cut grass, or "the dreaded doggie doo doo." [Lighter Side via Random Good Stuff]