Psystar Offers Free Leopard Restore Disc

Psystar, the company that's fighting back against being smacked down by Apple, has just decided to ship Leopard restore discs free of charge to their customers. If you remember, one of the (many) major problems with Psystar's machines was that you had to ship your box back to them if anything went wrong because their "hackintosh" approach to putting OS X on whiteboxes wouldn't allow you using a regular Leopard disc. Is this going to help or hurt their case against Apple? We're thinking hurt, because now they're shipping a modified copy of Leopard, but our only knowledge of lawyering comes from Phoenix Wright 1-4. [Psystar]