The currently Japan-only PSP camera add-on has just been recalled, with the manufacturer citing reports that its units are running "extremely hot" and emitting "a burning smell." Chotto Sot is taking all of these units off the shelves even at online exporters like Play Asia, so if you want your upskirt shenanigans to be console-related, you're going to have to look long and hard to find one. [PSP Fanboy via Destructoid via Kotaku]