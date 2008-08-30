PSP 3000 To Have Worse Battery Life, But Sony Takes Note

The PSP 3000 will have a brighter LCD with a wider colour gamut and 5 times the contrast ratio of the PSP 2000. From the shots we've seen, it blows the old screen away—and that screen was already pretty decent. There is, of course, a catch. And that catch is that the PSP will lose somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes of battery life compared to the old PSP, putting its playtime to 3 1/2 to 4 hours. But to compensate, Sony will be rereleasing the just-discontinued PSP extended battery to the market which should still provide 8-10 hours of play. [Gamespot via Maxconsole]