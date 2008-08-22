PSP 3000 Photos Emerge: New Bright Screen is New, Bright

The updated PSP 3000 didn't seem all that jaw-dropping, save for talk of its dramatically improved screen: But now pics of the screen in action have surfaced, and boy oh boy, it's dramatically improved alright. Check out that contrast in the pic, comparing it to the PSP Lite: Game playing in brightly-lit situations looks like it won't be a problem with the new machine. In other pics you can see the redesign has other minor changes, like a slightly more curved profile at the edges near the control pads... whether this makes for more comfortable handling will have to wait for a hands-on review. [Famitsu via Kotaku]