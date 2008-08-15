PS2 Gets 1:1 Swordfighting Game Using EyeToy

It looks like the PS2 is going to beat the Wii MotionPlus to market in delivering one-to-one swordfighting. It's using the EyeToy—the camera peripheral released in 2003—to map your motions with a toy sword onto actions taking place on the screen. You'll get "first person gameplay" where "you are the hero of the game," and from the cartoony screenshots, it doesn't seem too bad. Hmmmm. One-to-one swordfighting might be used pretty well in another industry, if you know what I mean. [Dark Zero via Kotaku]