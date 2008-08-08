Prospot Fusion Home Gym Combines the Tedium of Exercise With the Excitement Of Watching Things On a TV

As you can tell by our headshots, the only way most of the editors here at Giz would exercise is if you stuck a TV onto gym equipment. Good news! That's exactly what Prospot did with their Fusion HG6. The base unit costs US$4699 and looks quite sturdy and useful on its own, but coupled with the on-board media centre features it's the rich nerd's only hope to getting in shape—other than sticking a regular home gym in the same room as a regular TV that is. [Prospotfitness via Born Rich via Coolest Gadgets]