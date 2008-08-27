Prisma LED Streetlights: Light in Three Directions, Pays For Itself With Advertising

Thanks to LEDs, the boring old streetlight is getting a fresh look from designers all over the world. Agustin Otegui's "Prisma" concept is among these new designs, and in addition to LEDs and solar power, it features a unique 3-way light system that allows for 30-degree customisation in either direction. That means the lights can be used to highlight billboards, project logos on buildings or simply illuminate a specific area on the ground. In other words, it makes the streetlight more versatile. It is only a concept at this point, but it definitely has potential. [Prisma via The Design Blog]