A few months ago a rumour floated around that LG was planning a second coming of the Prada phone with features like a 3-inch touchscreen, 5MP camera, a front mounted camera for video calling, 7.2 Mbps HSDPA, a full HTML browser, microSDHC, and a slide-out QWERTY. Obviously, we can't confirm any of that information by this grainy photo—but it does back up the QWERTY keyboard, which keeps the rumours on track at least. It also doesn't do anything to discredit a possible 4Q release date. [BGR]