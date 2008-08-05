Porn Studios Form Their Own MPAA To Sue File Sharers

It's not that the major porn studios were alright with you torrenting porn vids online, it's that they didn't yet organise themselves to form an entity to do something about it. No longer. Think of the new organisation PAK as the MPAA of the porn world, planning to target websites that host or track torrents of porn. It seems like they're first going after the "tube" sites, like porntube and youporn, but we'll see how successful they are going after torrent sites. After all, the MPAA and RIAA have been doing it for years and you're still downloading. [Daily Tech via T3]