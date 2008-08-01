How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Police Officer Makes Drunk Driving Arrest On His Segway

You would have thought that the only way a police officer could have made a drunk driving arrest on a Segway was if the car jumped onto the sidewalk and slammed into one. However, an officer actually managed to chase down a drunken 18-year-old woman in a not-so-hot pursuit down the streets of Jackson, Michigan, recently.

It seems that the officer spotted the woman driving erratically down the road at around 65 kph but, instead of simply waiting for backup like any other wuss cop on a Segway, this brave soul decided to chase after her at a breakneck 19 kph. When she stopped her car, the officer caught up and made the arrest. So when they say "stopped" do they really mean "passed out" or "slammed into a telephone pole?" [Yahoo]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
consumer-tech email gmail google

21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet

Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles