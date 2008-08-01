Police Officer Makes Drunk Driving Arrest On His Segway

You would have thought that the only way a police officer could have made a drunk driving arrest on a Segway was if the car jumped onto the sidewalk and slammed into one. However, an officer actually managed to chase down a drunken 18-year-old woman in a not-so-hot pursuit down the streets of Jackson, Michigan, recently.

It seems that the officer spotted the woman driving erratically down the road at around 65 kph but, instead of simply waiting for backup like any other wuss cop on a Segway, this brave soul decided to chase after her at a breakneck 19 kph. When she stopped her car, the officer caught up and made the arrest. So when they say "stopped" do they really mean "passed out" or "slammed into a telephone pole?" [Yahoo]