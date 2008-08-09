Pokemon DS Lite Hits US, Only Slightly Embarrassing to Own

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The limited-edition Pokemon DS Lite was actually released in Japan back in 2006, but is just now showing up in a Gamestop ad in the US. The flashy, surprisingly mature paintjob features Dialga and Palkia, the two Pokemon—Pokemons? Pokemen?—from the Diamond and Pearl covers. It looks to come with a nice bundle, including carrying case, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DVD "special," a poster of Grovyle and a Pokemon t-shirt. I prefer the even artier Honeybee DS Lite, but if you're dying for some Poke-branding this side of the Pacific, you could do worse than pick this up for the standard US$130. [GoNintendo]

