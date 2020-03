Although quite wide and thick, the Plica concept out-iPhones the iPhone by having two screens where there was only one. What's better about two screens? You can use one of the screens as a keyboard, leaving the other free for viewing things. Or, you can just look at something at twice the resolution as before. Do we really have to explain why having more screens is awesome? Too bad this is only a concept, because we might actually pick one of these up. [James Piatt via Tuvie]