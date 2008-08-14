PlayStation 3 PlayTV is Non-Transferable After All

When we heard that PS3 PlayTV DVR recordings would be transferable to PSPs and PCs, we we're absolutely thrilled, proclaiming, "For the first time in a long time, we want to grab Sony and kiss them square on the lips." Well, put away the Binaca, because Sony has taken back their promise for undisclosed reasons.

Now recordings will not be transferable between systems, and HD recording has been nixed for the moment, too (but presumably coming back after launch). So what's left to look forward to with PlayTV? The PS3 combined with the PSP will still allow streaming of PlayTV signals/content. Not bad, but not enough to justify replacing my current DVR, either. [Eurogamer]