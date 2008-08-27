PlayStation 3 Firmware 2.5 To Bring Screengrabbing?

Not so long ago, we published the 10 things that we still wanted in the PlayStation 3 firmware. Now according to gaming site CVG, at least one of those requests will be checked off the list with Sony's upcoming firmware 2.5. (Sony really loves us!!) Specifically, screengrabbing is said to be on the way. And as minor as that may sound, it's a useful update that could allow (high rez?) captures of not just any gaming moment but movies as well. So sales of the Blu-ray versions of Wild Things and Gia should go through the roof. Wait, do people actually still watch Wild Things? Are girls kissing still cool? [CVG via Kotaku]