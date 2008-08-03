Planet of the Apes: 40-Year Evolution Blu-ray Set Comes Out Nov. 4

Nothing says "A swingin' good time" like a Planet of the Apes marathon, and come Nov. 4 you'll be able to watch all that monkey madness in Blu-ray when 20th Century Fox releases its Planet of the Apes: 40-Year Evolution disc set. Each Apes film will be presented in widescreen 2.35:1 1080p video and newly remastered 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. Like any good disc set, this one comes with a crapload of extras:

• Eight extra minutes of footage in the unrated version of Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

• Beyond the Forbidden Zone Adventure Game

• Science of the Apes: scientists, anthropologists and sociologists discuss the first film

• Evolution of the Apes: HD featurette that traces how the Planet of the Apes went from book to screen

• Impact of the Apes: HD featurette about how the story became a pop culture phenomenon

• HD "Making of" features for each sequel

• Commentary by composers, actors and make up artists.

• A Behind the Planet of the Apes documentary

• The original theatrical trailers

• Behind the scenes galleries

... and much much more! The five disk set will retail for roughly US$160. [The HD Room]