How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Planet of the Apes: 40-Year Evolution Blu-ray Set Comes Out Nov. 4

Nothing says "A swingin' good time" like a Planet of the Apes marathon, and come Nov. 4 you'll be able to watch all that monkey madness in Blu-ray when 20th Century Fox releases its Planet of the Apes: 40-Year Evolution disc set. Each Apes film will be presented in widescreen 2.35:1 1080p video and newly remastered 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. Like any good disc set, this one comes with a crapload of extras:

• Eight extra minutes of footage in the unrated version of Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
• Beyond the Forbidden Zone Adventure Game
• Science of the Apes: scientists, anthropologists and sociologists discuss the first film
• Evolution of the Apes: HD featurette that traces how the Planet of the Apes went from book to screen
• Impact of the Apes: HD featurette about how the story became a pop culture phenomenon
• HD "Making of" features for each sequel
• Commentary by composers, actors and make up artists.
• A Behind the Planet of the Apes documentary
• The original theatrical trailers
• Behind the scenes galleries

... and much much more! The five disk set will retail for roughly US$160. [The HD Room]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
consumer-tech email gmail google

21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet

Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles