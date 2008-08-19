Pizza Oven Leaves You with Few Culinary Choices

Call me crazy, but I don't really see the point of this Stonebake Pizza Oven. I mean, what's wrong with a regular oven? It can cook pizzas perfectly well, and when you don't want a pizza it can cook many other things as well. Not so with this silly thing, which can make one thing and one thing alone. Want to bake a cake, perhaps a pan of brownies? Too goddamned bad, you shortsighted idiot. You bought an oven designed to only cook pizzas, and now you have to live with that choice. [Product Page via Random Good Stuff]