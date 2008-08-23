Pioneer Sneaks Out US$2200 Elite BDP-09FD; First Blu-ray Player That Crushes the PS3

Last May Pioneer told us that autumn would bring a "super duper" Blu-ray player—the most powerful Blu-ray player ever built. It makes up for the current crop, which are lower in price but are missing key features like BD-Live for internet-based content. Well, not a leaf has fallen off a tree, yet here it is already, the US$2,200 Elite BDP-09FD. Feature-wise, the best Blu-ray player on the market has been the PS3—turns out, an extra US$1,700 will buy you something that kills Sony's game console as far as Blu-ray and other media are concerned.