Pioneer Announces First 9th Gen Kuro Screen For AU - It's Not A TV

Pioneer's Kuro plasma range has long been deemed the pinnacle of picture quality, but while every other TV manufacturer is pumping out the flat panels with new releases every few months, Pioneer has been disconcertingly quiet. Until now.

They've just announced the release of their first 9th Gen Kuro in Australia. 1080p resolution, blacker blacks than you've ever dreamed of, and because it's 9th Gen, all the panels are still made by Pioneer. The company will happily tell you it's the best display they've ever made, as they hand you the price tag of $10,999. And let's hope that you realise before you hand over your cash that this isn't actually a TV - there's no tuner inside. Instead it's a monitor, with plenty of connections for external TV boxes to feed HD signals to the panel via HDMI.Of course, not being a TV isn't all bad - with both Foxtel HD+ and TiVo available now, lots of people watch and record their TV (includng the HD stuff) through a PVR or set-top box. And with Blu-ray and HD gaming machines all using the same HDMI cable, having a screen act solely as a display lets it dump some of the excess bulk and concentrate on just providing awesome pictures.

But then again, $10,999 for a 60-inch monitor does seem rather steep. That's probably why Pioneer are targetting it at the custom install market, a tiny percentage of people buying flat panels.

If you're bitterly disappointed by this news - take heart. There are another four 9th Gen Kuro panels set to launch later this year (although when and how much they'lll cost is still yet to be determined). In the meantime, have a read through the KRP-600M's spec list: