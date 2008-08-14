Photo Tourism 3D-Photo Browser Knocks Spots Off Plain-Old Slideshows

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This video, shown at SIGGRAPH, demos a re-invention of how to navigate collections of photos. It's the work of a team from the University of Washington and Microsoft Research, using advanced processing to magically create 3D-like environments to explore photos of places and things. The amazing results will, inevitably, invoke a "that's like Minority Report" sensation in you. Currently the team sees the system as useful for photo tourism, using "community photos" from a source like Flickr. But with each of us snapping photos all the time on our digital cams, I'd like to think it's the way you may browse your photo collection in the future. [Phototourism via Crunchgear]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

