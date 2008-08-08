Phonesaber Removed From App Store, Might Make Triumphant Official Return

One of the more useless but fun apps on the iTunes app store was Phonesaber, and we say "was" because it's been pulled. This time, though, it wasn't Apple but the makers of the app, The Mac Box, themselves. They were contacted by THQ Wireless, a company with the licence to make all things Star Wars for mobile phones. Thankfully it sounds like THQ and Lucasfilm are being nice about it and it sounds like we can expect a real Star Wars branded version in the near future. We like it when people play nice like this. [The Mac Box blog]