One of the more useless but fun apps on the iTunes app store was Phonesaber, and we say "was" because it's been pulled. This time, though, it wasn't Apple but the makers of the app, The Mac Box, themselves. They were contacted by THQ Wireless, a company with the licence to make all things Star Wars for mobile phones. Thankfully it sounds like THQ and Lucasfilm are being nice about it and it sounds like we can expect a real Star Wars branded version in the near future. We like it when people play nice like this. [The Mac Box blog]
Phonesaber Removed From App Store, Might Make Triumphant Official Return
Trending Stories Right Now
The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast
Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch
Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.