Philips LivingColors Lamp Gets Miniaturised

Remember that LivingColors Lamp that everyone made such a fuss about last year? Well, Philips is looking to capitalise on the success of the original by releasing a mini version that features 256 different colour modes and an updated look. They also ditched the remote this time around for an integrated colour wheel on the device itself, which may or may not be a negative depending on whether or not you have a tendency to lose things. The LivingColors lamp mini will be available starting in December for around US$168.

