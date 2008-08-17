Periodic Table of Videos Makes Chemistry Extremely Watchable

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Science nerds and fans of British accents rejoice! University of Nottingham scientist/professor Martyn Poliakoff and video journalist Brady Haran have put together what they've dubbed The Periodic Table of Videos, where each square contains a link to a video showing some fascinating facts about its element. Who knew Bismuth was so pretty (quite honestly, who knew what Bismuth was in the first place)? Best of all, the project is continually updated, so even after you're done with the 117 videos currently on the site, you can come back later to check for newer ones. The introductory clip gives you a taste of what you'll find on their site. [<a href="http://www.periodicvideos.com/#" The Periodic Table of Videos via Neatorama]

