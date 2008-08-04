How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PC In A Wii Casemod Sounds Much Better Than The Other Way Around

Wii PC.jpg

PC gaming may be approaching dire straights at the moment, but I don't think PC-in-a Wii casemod is going to prove to be the solution to the problem.

Enterprising modder mr.h has managed to stuff his Wii with all the necessary bits for a working PC, including a 1.3GHz Celeron CPU, 512MB RAM, and a 40GB hard drive, and has shown off his handywork on the A9VG forums. Of course those forums aren't in English, and even running it through Google translate doesn't help us understand the intricate details of the situation too much.

What is obvious is that the machine is running Windows XP, has a DVI output and its slot-drive still lights up nicely. It's almost certainly not powerful enough to play any of the more recent PC games, but as an exercise in engineering, it's a pretty impressive feat.

Here's a vid of the mod in action:

There's a full gallery of shots over on the A9VG forums, so if sticking the insides of a PC where they're not meant to go intrigues you, make sure you check it out.

[A9VG Forums - Thanks Leon!]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
google-chrome microsoft-edge mozilla-firefox online opera safari web web-browsers

How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch

Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles