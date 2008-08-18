How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pandora Internet Radio Can't Take Royalty Rates, Will Likely Close the Box

Pandora, the internet radio station built around your tastes, will probably be going out of business soon. After getting slapped by the CRB with exorbitantly high royalty rates to continue playing music, founder Tim Westergren says the company is facing a "pull-the-plug" situation. There's one congressman trying to help Pandora and it's million plus users, but the service is bleeding money in the meantime and its future looks grim. I'll be very sad to see it go, since being reintroduced to it recently through their excellent iPhone app. What great idea do you have for us next, RIAA? [ReadWriteWeb]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
google-chrome microsoft-edge mozilla-firefox online opera safari web web-browsers

How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch

Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles