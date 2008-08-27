Panasonic Updates 103-inch Plasma, Drops Price by One Car

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The good news: Panasonic announced their newest 103-inch plasma, which will have updated features such as 10000:1 contrast ratio, 4 HDMI ports, Deep Colour and x.v.Color support, not to mention a US$20,000 price drop. The bad news: it'll still cost you around US$50,000. In addition to the aforementioned features, the most incredible use of the gigantor display might be viewing photos and AVCHD home videos through the built-in SD port. Available now only in Japan, we're pretty sure that if you have the money to buy the television, you have the money to get Japan's friendly locals to load the 340kg set onto a boat or something. [Panasonic via Impress]

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch

Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

