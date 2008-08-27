Panasonic Updates 103-inch Plasma, Drops Price by One Car

The good news: Panasonic announced their newest 103-inch plasma, which will have updated features such as 10000:1 contrast ratio, 4 HDMI ports, Deep Colour and x.v.Color support, not to mention a US$20,000 price drop. The bad news: it'll still cost you around US$50,000. In addition to the aforementioned features, the most incredible use of the gigantor display might be viewing photos and AVCHD home videos through the built-in SD port. Available now only in Japan, we're pretty sure that if you have the money to buy the television, you have the money to get Japan's friendly locals to load the 340kg set onto a boat or something. [Panasonic via Impress]