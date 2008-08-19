Palringo IM Client For iPhone Adds Push to Talk

The folks behind Palringo have swiftly delivered on a promise to add Push-to-Talk functionality to their multi-client IM app for the iPhone. Like their desktop version, the new update allows iPhone users to send vocal IM messages by holding down a contact button while speaking. When released, the audio recording will be delivered directly to the recipient.

Playback can be initiated automatically or manually depending on your preference, and if your chosen client does not support PTT, the message will be delivered as a link that the recipient can follow. Whether you are into PTT or not, it is a nice addition to an app that won't cost you a dime. [Comunicano via BGR]