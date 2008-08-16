Yesterday's leaked Treo Pro was definitely not a rendering. We've now got a whole gallery of it in the flesh, confirming its good looks, and maybe more importantly, its size. While a little taller and wider than the Centro, it's mercifully thinner than its pocket-bulging predecessor. The keyboard spacing looks like it's slightly more generous too, so it might be easier to type on, but we'll see. [Treo.net via WM Experts]
Palm Treo Pro Live Shots
