Palm Treo Pro Live Shots

Yesterday's leaked Treo Pro was definitely not a rendering. We've now got a whole gallery of it in the flesh, confirming its good looks, and maybe more importantly, its size. While a little taller and wider than the Centro, it's mercifully thinner than its pocket-bulging predecessor. The keyboard spacing looks like it's slightly more generous too, so it might be easier to type on, but we'll see. [Treo.net via WM Experts]