Palm Treo Pro: Definitely Not The Same Old Palm Phone

Palm's Treo Pro was announced today, and we just got one for ourselves. The most noticeable thing about it is how small and light and shiny it is for a Palm phone. As a comparison, it sits between the Blackberry Curve and the iPhone in terms of size. It has a Centro-style keyboard, except bigger, the flush touchscreen and like the Palm 800w, the hardware seems more than adequate to run WIndows Mobile 6.1. Could this be the king of the WinMo phones? —pal check back soon for a full review. [[email protected]]

