How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Order Your Wife Around As Captain Kirk For $1000ish

Captain Kirk's original chair cost US$304,750 when it was auctioned off back in 2002, but now you can own your own replica chair for only a bit over US$1000. You won't get Shatner's actual butt imprint in your chair (nor his fart remnants and other juices), but you will save quite a bit of money and get a seat that's as close to the original as you can get without building one yourself.

It's too bad this thing isn't Picard's chair, which is way more comfortable and also has cupholders and the leftover scent of Counselor Troi. And despite what Buchanan thinks, Star Trek rules, and is way cooler than Star Wars. Yeah, I said it. Who wants Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader's chair? You'd be afraid to catch a major case of whininess and teen angst, respectively. [Trek Movie via Retro Thing]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
google-chrome microsoft-edge mozilla-firefox online opera safari web web-browsers

How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch

Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles