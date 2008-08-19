Order Your Wife Around As Captain Kirk For $1000ish

Captain Kirk's original chair cost US$304,750 when it was auctioned off back in 2002, but now you can own your own replica chair for only a bit over US$1000. You won't get Shatner's actual butt imprint in your chair (nor his fart remnants and other juices), but you will save quite a bit of money and get a seat that's as close to the original as you can get without building one yourself.

It's too bad this thing isn't Picard's chair, which is way more comfortable and also has cupholders and the leftover scent of Counselor Troi. And despite what Buchanan thinks, Star Trek rules, and is way cooler than Star Wars. Yeah, I said it. Who wants Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader's chair? You'd be afraid to catch a major case of whininess and teen angst, respectively. [Trek Movie via Retro Thing]