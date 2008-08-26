OpenStomp Coyote 1 is Hackable Open Source Effects Pedal For Real Guitar Heroes

Anyone who is a fan of 1960s-era guitar idol mythology knows that crazy custom circuitry and effects pedals are nothing new. But the OpenStomp Coyote 1, the "world's first open-source guitar pedal" updates the trend for today's slightly more nerdy shredders, who can recreate the crazy circuit bending of yore in a custom software package that visually edits effects patches. On top of that, all aspects of the hardware—including the added LCD screen, 80MHz Propeller processor, microUSB and RJ11 interfaces—are documented, too, so feel free to open 'er up. It's shipping now for US$350. [OpenStomp]