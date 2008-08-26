Open Tech Mac Clone Company Wants To Sell Itself For US$50,000

It's only been three weeks since the Mac "clone" company Open Tech made its debut, but it's already putting itself up for sale for US$50,000. In an email on July 20, their Vice President Elijah Samaroo said that they were going to "beat Psystar and not make the mistake they did." By this we took it to mean not distribute a hacked copy of Leopard, which is already available on the internet and is what people have been installing OS X on non-Apple machines for quite a while. That's not what they were doing, unfortunately.

When we asked them whether they could install a plain retail copy of Leopard you purchase at the store onto their hardware without modification, they said "no." The only legit way of actually being "open" is to modify hardware to fool Leopard into thinking that you're putting it on a Mac. In this sense, Open Tech is the exact same as Psystar, and both will most likely be smacked down by Apple. $500 is too much to pay for this company. [Wired]