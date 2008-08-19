Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, for the Space Traveller Who Has Everything

The Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch designed by NASA back in the '70s puts your puny Earthwatch to shame. Its anodised aluminium body can withstand temperatures from -148 to +260° Celsius, and its sassy red exterior is sure to impress any ladyaliens you meet on your travels. There's no confirmed price, but with a limited run of less than 2,000, we're betting it won't come cheap. [Josh Spear via men.style.com]