The Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch designed by NASA back in the '70s puts your puny Earthwatch to shame. Its anodised aluminium body can withstand temperatures from -148 to +260° Celsius, and its sassy red exterior is sure to impress any ladyaliens you meet on your travels. There's no confirmed price, but with a limited run of less than 2,000, we're betting it won't come cheap. [Josh Spear via men.style.com]
Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, for the Space Traveller Who Has Everything
