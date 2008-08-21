How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Olympus Adds to Mju Range of Digital Cams with Mju 1060

mju1060_B_bk.jpgOlympus has just augmented the Mju range of point-and-shoot digital cams with the new 1060 model. It seems no slouch for a small pocket camera: It's a 10-megapixel shooter, with a 7x optical zoom and "Dual Image Stabilisation" to reduce blur. Plus it's got an new intelligent mode that auto-detects the five most commonly used "scenes" and tweaks the exposure settings for you.

UPDATE: Olympus has just informed me that the mju 1060 will only be available in black in Australia, which isn't such a bad thing - it looks much better than the boring old silver model.

There's auto face-detection of up to 16 faces, to do something similar with the exposure settings, and "Shadow Adjustment Technology" which sounds intriguing. Basically, it does absolutely everything for you, photographically, except depress the shutter.

It can shoot VGA video at 30fps, and has a high-speed photo mode at 9fps. It's out in the UK at first, in September in silver, black and green for around US$485. [TFTS]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
consumer-tech email gmail google

21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet

Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles