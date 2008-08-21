Olympus Adds to Mju Range of Digital Cams with Mju 1060

Olympus has just augmented the Mju range of point-and-shoot digital cams with the new 1060 model. It seems no slouch for a small pocket camera: It's a 10-megapixel shooter, with a 7x optical zoom and "Dual Image Stabilisation" to reduce blur. Plus it's got an new intelligent mode that auto-detects the five most commonly used "scenes" and tweaks the exposure settings for you.

UPDATE: Olympus has just informed me that the mju 1060 will only be available in black in Australia, which isn't such a bad thing - it looks much better than the boring old silver model.

There's auto face-detection of up to 16 faces, to do something similar with the exposure settings, and "Shadow Adjustment Technology" which sounds intriguing. Basically, it does absolutely everything for you, photographically, except depress the shutter.

It can shoot VGA video at 30fps, and has a high-speed photo mode at 9fps. It's out in the UK at first, in September in silver, black and green for around US$485. [TFTS]