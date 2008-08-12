Olympic Gold Medalist Would Like to Thank the Wii

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

That Nintendo Wii, what will it think up next? It's made us smarter and fitter and stronger and just so much better. Oh, and have you heard? Now it's creating OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS. Japanese swimmer Kosuke Kitajima just took the gold in the 100-meter breaststroke, and instead of thanking God or his trainers in typical fashion, he gave another performance enhancer a shout-out:

See, Mario does the breaststroke. And thus, it's perfect mental training for envisioning the actual Olympic hall.

Yes, that's the power of the Nintendo Wii when it's running Sega's Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games. Flailing the Wiimote around in jack-off motion really can make you the athlete you'd always dreamed of being.

To Kitajima's credit, he did say that quote above jokingly. Then again, he did say it. [Hochi Yomiuri via Kotaku]

