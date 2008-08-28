How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

OLPC Origins: US and Taiwan's Hardware Lovechild

In November of 2005, Nicholas Negroponte and his OLPC CTO Mary Lou Jepsen travelled to Tunisia for the UN-sponsored World Summit on the Information Society, where they were able to present a "working" US$100 laptop concept to Kofi Annan, UN secretary general. No longer did the machine rely on that pop-up rear-projection display; it was smaller, made of green plastic, and had a crank for the kids to work—for 10 straight minutes per hour of use—when they had no other access to electricity. It was a vast improvement over that January's pup-tent rear-projection laptop, hampered only by the fact that it was an absolute fake.

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
google-chrome microsoft-edge mozilla-firefox online opera safari web web-browsers

How To Reset Your Web Browser And Start Again From Scratch

Resetting something—your router, your phone, your bad morning habits—is often an effective and relatively painless way of fixing a problem. The same trick works on web browsers, too. The apps we spend most of our computing time in tend to accumulate all kinds of cruft over time, and clearing that away can solve all manner of ills.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles