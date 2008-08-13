Oasis Table Starts & Ends Fishy Life With Sand

Here's something that you might miss among all the crazy junk at SIGGRAPH. It's an interactive aquatic life table called Oasis, by designer Yunsil Heo, that is completely covered by fancy black sand. Why is it covered, you ask? Well, that's what makes it interactive. By moving the sand so it will show the LCD screen below you begin to grow aquatic life. At first only little guppies appear, but over time the guppies start to grow into fish and other crazy aquatic creatures. Make the sand-less hole bigger and it starts to populate with more life. Then once your little fishies are all grown up, just cover them up with sand and they'll be dead. [Oasis]