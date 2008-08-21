NYC Testing Out Beautiful LED Streetlights

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New York City is testing a small batch of LED streetlights that redesign not only the light, but the entire lamppost as well. With current bulbs rated for about 24,000 hours, the new LED models, which rate for between 50,000 and 70,000 hours, would be a huge improvement. In addition to lasting longer, the LEDs would also use 25% to 30% less energy and emit no harmful chemicals when discarded. The initial test will only consist of a mere six new lampposts, but if it goes well look for the city to start slowly replacing the old versions with these fancy upgrades. Awesome. [NY Times via PSFK]

