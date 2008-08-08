Nulla Minimalist Bike Concept Dispenses With Spokes, Most of Frame

Designer Bradford Waugh came up with Nulla (meaning "nothing") as a way of making bikes more stylish and lightweight. And visually stunning of course. Lacking spokes, it uses a direct-gear-chain drive system, which leaves the bike looking like a simple set of open curves. Whether or not it would ride well would be immaterial, methinks: rock up to a cycling meet on this thing and you'd have an instant bunch of admirers. Just a concept... but who knows, it looks exactly sort of thing we're riding in twenty years time. [Tuvie]